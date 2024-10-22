Manawanui Update - Two Containers Successfully Removed From Reef, Work In Progress To Remove The Third
- Two containers have been removed, one carrying food and the other empty.
- The food was safely buried at a landfill. The two containers were taken to a biosecurity compound at the port for safe disposal. The remaining container is empty.
- “The teams on the ground have been working since this morning’s high tide to float and tow the third container to shore,” says NZDF Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown.
- “However, conditions are challenging, with strong currents and winds making the task especially difficult.”
- “The container is also damaged, which makes it less buoyant than the others.”
- “The work will continue tonight, and we are able to work on this tomorrow, if necessary, in agreement with the Samoan authorities.”
- “Safety is paramount. We need to proceed with care and keep people safe.”
- During CHOGM we will continue to monitor the vessel and shoreline.