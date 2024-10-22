Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Manawanui Update - Two Containers Successfully Removed From Reef, Work In Progress To Remove The Third

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 7:46 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Defence Force

  • Two containers have been removed, one carrying food and the other empty.
  • The food was safely buried at a landfill. The two containers were taken to a biosecurity compound at the port for safe disposal. The remaining container is empty.
  • “The teams on the ground have been working since this morning’s high tide to float and tow the third container to shore,” says NZDF Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown.
  • “However, conditions are challenging, with strong currents and winds making the task especially difficult.”
  • “The container is also damaged, which makes it less buoyant than the others.”
  • “The work will continue tonight, and we are able to work on this tomorrow, if necessary, in agreement with the Samoan authorities.”
  • “Safety is paramount. We need to proceed with care and keep people safe.”
  • During CHOGM we will continue to monitor the vessel and shoreline.
