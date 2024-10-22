Manawanui Update - Two Containers Successfully Removed From Reef, Work In Progress To Remove The Third

Gordon Campbell: On The Three Strikes Cycle Of Failure

We all know the “tough on crime” approach is only a stop gap measure at best, and that a justice model based on incarceration doesn’t work. Our prisons are already overcrowded and understaffed. More often than not, they function as training centres for young offenders, and as sites for gang recruitment. Prisons also lack the necessary resources to treat mental health disorders, drug dependency, and the consequences of inter-generational abuse that are often the drivers of crime.