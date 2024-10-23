Regional Tertiary Commuter Bus Services To End In 2024 Following Funding Shortfall

Since 2020, Bay of Plenty Regional Council has operated the Regional Tertiary Commuter bus services, aiming to improve student access to education and support regional connectivity. Trialled in partnership with local tertiary institutions and supported by Government funding, these services have provided links between communities and educational opportunities.

Following a review and discussions with our funding partners, Regional Council has made the difficult decision to stop these services at the end of 2024. Despite recent increases in passenger numbers overall use remains low, with an average of 4-6 passengers per trip. In addition, financial support from NZTA Waka Kotahi and tertiary providers has not been secured for 2025. Without this support, Regional Council cannot bridge the substantial annual shortfall of $277,654 without impacting other public transport services.

"We understand the impact this decision will have on students who rely on these connections, and we remain committed to supporting them through this transition," said Councillor Andrew von Dadelszen, Chair of the Public Transport Committee. "We will continue working closely with tertiary institutions to ensure students are informed in advance and aware of any available alternative transport options."

Bay of Plenty Regional Council remains focused on sustainable public transport solutions that can serve the greatest community benefit. The council is committed to advocating for improved transport options where alternatives are currently limited, such as the Rotorua-Tauranga route. This decision, while challenging, reflects a responsible approach to managing resources while the public transport system faces increasing financial pressures.

