Napier Man Prosecuted For Dangerous Boating

A recreational boat skipper has been prosecuted under Section 65 of the Maritime Transport Act for undertaking dangerous boating activity involving commercial ships.

(Photo/Supplied)

The incident occurred last year when the skipper, navigating a 5.8-metre aluminium boat, departed Ahuriri with two children on board and crossed directly in front of an incoming 294-metre, 51,000 tonne container ship approaching Napier Port.

This reckless action put both himself and the children at significant risk, with the potential for loss of life, environmental harm, and property damage.

High-definition footage of the incident, captured from multiple angles, provided clear evidence of the manoeuvre. Following a thorough investigation and based on the nature and severity of the incident, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council Harbourmaster's Office made the decision to pursue prosecution.

For information on safer boating including the Navigation Safety Bylaw, visit https://www.hbrc.govt.nz/services/harbourmaster.

