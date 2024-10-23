The New Zealand Network For Women In Security Celebrates 5th Anniversary Milestone

The New Zealand Network for Women in Security (NZNWS), a non-profit organisation dedicated to encouraging the advancement and capacity of women and minorities involved in all aspects of the fast-growing New Zealand security industry, has celebrated 5 years since its inception.

"We established the network in 2019 because, as women working in the security industry, we wanted to encourage and support more women and minorities to both enter and remain in the field of cyber security. As someone transitioning careers, while also being a student and a single mother, I sought to create a space where women and allies could connect, learn from one another, and provide mutual support," says Tash Bettridge, co-founder of the NZNWS.

Fellow co-founder Sai Honig agrees, saying that gender bias and a lack of inclusion has been a major barrier to women entering the industry in New Zealand.

“The network was created as a place for women, non-binary and minorities working in or interested in security to exchange ideas and cultivate relationships. This milestone is a testament to our collective commitment to empowering women and fostering a supportive network across New Zealand.”

Run entirely by volunteers, the NZNWS has been instrumental in implementing networking and training events over its 5 years, including female-led technical workshops to increase skills and thought leadership featuring predominantly female speakers to cast a spotlight on diverse talent in the cyber and physical security industry.

Today, the network has grown to a community of over 2,000 followers on the NZNWS LinkedIn page and 600 members in its LinkedIn group. Over the past five years, the NZNWS has organised and collaborated on more than 30 events, built a network of ambassadors and corporate supporters across Aotearoa New Zealand and formed partnerships with industry groups such as ISACA, ASIS NZ, and Wisecra.

According to statistics from LinkedIn, only 18% of people in the cyber security industry in NZ identify as female (Closing the cybersecurity skills gap – Microsoft expands efforts to 23 countries - The Official Microsoft Blog ). Despite this, there remains a massive skills gap in the industry both locally and globally.

Honig, who has worked in the cyber security and ICT industry in senior roles for over two decades, says greater diversity is key to building a strong talent pipeline.

“Diversity in any field adds to the sum of knowledge, and yet security is typically perceived as a profession for men. It can be incredibly isolating as a woman or minority in this industry, so building a supportive network has been a central part of our work.”

“There is still much work to be done to encourage more women and people of colour into the security industry and retain them.”

Bettridge, who transitioned from education to a career in cybersecurity, was captivated by the noticeable lack of women pursuing cybersecurity at the tertiary level. This curiosity led her to begin a master's degree focusing on strategies to increase the representation of women in cybersecurity. Her research revealed that female role models significantly influence the recruitment and retention of women in the security industry. This insight played a pivotal role in shaping the strategy for the NZNWS.

Abby Zhang, Security Analyst at Kordia and Ambassador for NZNWS, agrees, saying the network has been an invaluable resource for her as she builds a career in cyber security.

“Connecting with inspiring females has been a big motivator for me and helped me transition into a career in cyber. It has inspired me to give back to the community through volunteering with NZNWS, to encourage more women to thrive in this industry.”

The NZNWS will celebrate its 5th anniversary at an event in Wellington on the 24th October 2024. Details are available here – https://events.humanitix.com/nznws-turns-5-celebrating-our-legacy-and-shaping-our-future

