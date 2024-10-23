Appeal For Sightings Of Missing Swimmer

Police, Coastguard and Surf Life Saving New Zealand have continued to search for a man believed missing in the water off Onerahi, Northland.

The 83-year-old man was reported missing on Monday 21 October and is believed to have been swimming off Onerahi on Sunday 20 October.

The man typically goes for a daily swim in the Whangārei Harbour and wears a wetsuit and pink swim cap.

The Police Eagle Helicopter has been deployed in the area and has conducted a wide search of the area. Coastguard will be conducting a dummy exercise in the water, to detect currents.

Police are appealing to the public, and in particular to motorists who were in the Beach Road area in Onerahi on the morning of Sunday 20 October between 8am – 11am.

If you saw the swimmer or have any dashcam footage from the area that relates, please update us at 105 online [1] or call 105 referencing file number 241021/1742.

Police would like to thank Far North Search and Rescue, squads from Waipu Cove Surf Life Saving Club, Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol, volunteers from Northland Coastguard Air Patrol and Coastguard Whangarei who are involved in the search.

