Metlink To Provide Extra Public Transport For Phoenix Derby

Wednesday, 23 October 2024, 5:46 pm
Press Release: Metlink

Metlink train services will have boosted capacity, and larger buses will be running for the upcoming Wellington Phoenix vs Auckland FC derby on Saturday 2 November.

Scheduled train services will be running with extra capacity to accommodate fans, with additional services added to the Hutt Valley, Kāpiti, and Johnsonville lines.

Due to the lower demand for extra services, the Wairarapa line will run its standard Saturday services.

Core bus routes will have increased capacity, and the East-by-West ferry will be running at standard operating times.

Regular peak and off-peak fares will apply. Metlink recommends using Snapper cards to tag on and off, to receive the off-peak discount.

Plan ahead and travel early on game day using the latest travel information on the Metlink app, website, or by calling 0800 801 700.

© Scoop Media

Find more from Metlink on InfoPages.
 
 
 
