Rt Hon Boris Johnson To Speak At Exclusive Long Lunch In Auckland

Tickets on sale now. Hear unvarnished insights into the world-changing events of recent history, as experienced by former British Prime Minister and raconteur, the Rt Hon Boris Johnson.

What: General Capital Long Lunch with Boris Johnson ‘Unleashed’

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Time: 12.30 PM - 4 PM

Venue: Cordis, Auckland

24 October. Former British Prime Minister the Rt Hon Boris Johnson will be the International Keynote Speaker visiting Auckland for a one off “Long Lunch” event this December, promising an unfiltered afternoon of insight, humour and entertainment.

Fresh off the release of his unrestrained and revealing memoir ‘Unleashed’, Johnson will share anecdotes from his time in power, providing attendees with a rare opportunity to hear from a politician who was at the forefront during some of the world’s biggest recent events.

Johnson, returning to New Zealand for the first time since he came as UK Foreign Secretary in 2017, said he looked forward to a no-holds-barred discussion whilst guests enjoy some of the country’s finest food and drinks.

“I remember New Zealand being the most mind-blowingly, mind-numbingly beautiful country and can’t wait to return. I am sure the good people of New Zealand will not hesitate to hammer me with some excellent questions, and I’m up for answering them all.

“If you want to know what it was like to make big decisions about Brexit and COVID, or have difficult conversations with Emmanuel Macron, Angela Merkel, or Donald Trump - then come along.”

The afternoon will explore the world’s challenges and opportunities, including the war in Ukraine, conflict in the Middle East, and the implications of the U.S. election.

The Auckland Business Chamber are encouraging business leaders to attend.

Hon Simon Bridges, CEO of Auckland Business Chamber, said “it’s been a long time since Auckland has had such a notable speaker grace our shores. Guests can expect to be endowed with behind-the-scenes insights from some of the most formative times of our generation.”

The Rt Hon Winston Peters, NZ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister will provide an opening address, and media personalities Kerre Woodham and Paul Henry will keep topics pointed with their customary wit throughout the afternoon. Woodham is MC and Henry will moderate a challenging Q&A session on global affairs.

Johnson is being hosted in New Zealand by Duco Events and General Capital.

David Higgins, founder of Duco Events, said the event is the “must-attend lunch of the year. It’s a rare opportunity to hear from a key player, at the centre of so many major global events. Boris Johnson’s unique blend of intelligence and humour will make for an unforgettable afternoon. We can’t wait to see how it unfolds. And without the generous support of Brent King and General Capital this event would not have been possible.”

Brent King, Managing Director of General Capital and General Finance, said Boris Johnson would bring valuable insights to the event, in a world where political discourse has become deeply divided. “The chance to have frank, open dialogue that honestly confronts world events is important. You will not leave wondering what he thinks.

“We are very proud to support this event, knowing that the discussions will be lively and could well divide the audience. We’re okay with this - we value diverse perspectives and positions. The key is to be informed and also, to have a laugh.”

The Line Up:

INTERNATIONAL KEYNOTE SPEAKER

Rt Hon Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Leader of the Conservative Party, Foreign Secretary and Mayor of London

Rt Hon Winston Peters

NZ Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister

Kerre Woodham

Newstalk ZB radio host, journalist, author and columnist

Paul Henry

Radio and television broadcaster

Hon Simon Bridges

CEO Chamber of Commerce

Brent King

Managing Director General Capital and General Finance

White Chapel Jak

