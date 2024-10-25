Submissions Open For The Statutes Amendment Bill

The Governance and Administration Committee is calling for public submissions on the Statutes Amendment Bill. The deadline to send written submissions is 11.59pm on Wednesday 4 December.

Statutes Amendment Bills provide a way to make small, technical and non-controversial changes to a range of legislation that would otherwise not be prioritised and progressed.

This Statutes Amendment Bill would amend 42 pieces of legislation, from the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 to the Wildlife Act 1953.

