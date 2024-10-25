Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Submissions Open For The Statutes Amendment Bill

Friday, 25 October 2024, 9:31 am
Press Release: Governance and Administration Committee

The Governance and Administration Committee is calling for public submissions on the Statutes Amendment Bill. The deadline to send written submissions is 11.59pm on Wednesday 4 December.

Statutes Amendment Bills provide a way to make small, technical and non-controversial changes to a range of legislation that would otherwise not be prioritised and progressed.

This Statutes Amendment Bill would amend 42 pieces of legislation, from the Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Act 2009 to the Wildlife Act 1953.

Tell the Governance and Administration Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on Wednesday 4 December 2024.

For more details about the bill:

  • Read the full content of the bill
  • Get more details about the bill
  • What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?
