Hāwera Library And isite Prepare For Shift To New Facility

Friday, 25 October 2024, 12:03 pm
Press Release: South Taranaki District Council

Hāwera LibraryPlus and South Taranaki isite Information Centre will close for a short period as staff prepare to shift into the district’s new library, art and information centre, Te Ramanui o Ruapūtahanga.

Hāwera LibraryPlus will be closed from 5 PM on Thursday 7 November and the isite (which includes the AA service centre) will be closed from Wednesday 20 November. Both facilities we will reopen at 1PM on 25 November in their new premises on the corner of High and Regent streets.

South Taranaki District Council arts and culture manager Cath Sheard encourages people to stock up on library books before the 7 November closure.

“As well as ensuring you've got enough to last you over the two weeks the LibraryPlus will be closed, it will also help us because we'll have less books to shift,” says Cath.

“You'll still be able to return books through the afterhours return the slot at the old library if you need to, but any books reserved for Hāwera users will be held until Te Ramanui opens.

Cath also reminds people that the free Wi-Fi service will be unavailable from 7 November when the LibraryPlus closes until its reopening on 25th November.

