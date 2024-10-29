Police Seize Vehicles Following Gang Get Together

Four drivers have had their vehicles seized and will now face court following a Tribesman Outlaw Motorcycle Club event in Counties Manukau on the weekend.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook says a number of teams worked across the long weekend to target and disrupt unlawful gang-related activity.

He says three people were charged with sustained loss of traction and one for driving while forbidden.

“All four drivers also had their vehicles impounded,” inspector Cook says.

“Police actively monitored this event to ensure the roads were safe for all users.

“Overall, we are pleased with the result and will continue to hold people to account for actions that put themselves and others at risk.”

Inspector Cook says further follow up enquires will now get underway into the driving behaviour by all those involved in the event.

“We would also like to acknowledge those motorists who reported some of the poor driving behaviour, which will assist our investigation.

“This information will be followed up to ensure anyone who was seen putting others in danger will be held accountable.”

Anyone with information or who has witnessed any concerning behaviour is encouraged to report it to Police by phoning 105.

