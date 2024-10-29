Employment Indicators: September 2024
Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.
Key
facts
Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the September 2024 month (compared with the August 2024 month) were:
- all industries – flat (1,001 jobs) to 2.36 million filled jobs
- primary industries – down 0.8 percent (872 jobs)
- goods-producing industries – down 0.2 percent (759 jobs)
- service industries – up 0.1 percent (2,711 jobs).
