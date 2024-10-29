Taumarunui Celebrates Art Centre Rebranding

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton with Taumarunui Arts Centre Chair Katherine Davis at the celebration of the building’s rebranding in reflection of how the historic building now serves the local community. Photo/Supplied.

Mayor Weston Kirton has celebrated the rebranding of the Ruapehu Community Arts Centre to the Taumarunui Arts Centre in reflection of how the historic building now serves the local community.

Mayor Kirton said the Arts Centre building, which has supported visual arts in Taumarunui for over 80 years, continues to evolve as a hub for creativity, connection, and collaboration.

"This building has long been a cornerstone of our local arts scene, but today it’s more than just a space for artists. It’s become a vibrant centre where a range of groups and organisations come together, from tai chi classes to the Toy Library, strengthening the bonds of our community," he said.

The building, originally relocated from Auckland in the 1940s to its current location on Taumarunui's main street, has been lovingly transformed over the years by a dedicated local art community. It has evolved into a place filled with creativity and community spirit, shaped by the many generations who have cared for it.

“At its heart, the Taumarunui Arts Centre is about the people—those who have brought their art, ideas, and energy to make this place what it is today,” Mayor Kirton said. “It is a place of enormous pride for our community, where many local artists and groups have shared their skills and talents, leaving a lasting legacy for future generations.”

Mayor Kirton acknowledged the hard work of the current committee who have been instrumental in making the day possible. “On behalf of the Taumarunui community, I want to extend my thanks to Katherine Davis, Myra Lowe, Martin Fuller, Mike Blom, Jo Murphy, Paul Malpass, and Kathleen Lennie for their vision and dedication to the building and arts in Taumarunui," he said.

"Art plays an essential role in community life and I am optimistic for role the Arts Centre will play in supporting Taumarunui's future generations of artists and creators. Art connects us, inspires us, and helps us see the world in new ways. As we look to the future, I’m confident the Taumarunui Arts Centre will continue to serve as a beacon of creativity and collaboration for another 80 years and beyond, enriching the lives of all who walk through its doors.”

