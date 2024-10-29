SH2 Blocked, Te Hauke, Hawke's Bay - Eastern

State Highway 2 is blocked at Te Hauke near Burma Road while the road is cleaned, following a two vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police responded to SH2 following the two vehicle crash involving a portaloo and a ute around 3:40pm.

No injuries were reported.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and take an alternate route.

