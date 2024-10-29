SH2 Blocked, Te Hauke, Hawke's Bay - Eastern
Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 8:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 2 is blocked at Te Hauke near Burma Road
while the road is cleaned, following a two vehicle crash
this afternoon.
Police responded to SH2 following the
two vehicle crash involving a portaloo and a ute around
3:40pm.
No injuries were reported.
Motorists are
advised to expect delays and take an alternate
route.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more