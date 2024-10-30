Plan Ahead This Halloween To Avoid A Fur-raising Trip To The Veterinary Clinic

If you’re getting ready to host a Halloween party or expecting trick-or-treaters at your door tomorrow night, you should also be preparing for how you will keep your pets safe and well.

The New Zealand Veterinary Association (NZVA) Te Pae Kīrihe is urging all pet owners to plan for Halloween, a time that can be stressful and potentially dangerous for our furry friends. NZVA Head of Veterinary Services (Companion Animals) Sally Cory says veterinarians often see an increase in dogs swallowing items they shouldn’t at Halloween, such as treats and chocolate. Some injuries may also result from pets being scared by noises and having more people in their environments than they are familiar with.

"When celebrated safely, Halloween can be a fun activity for the whole family, but we need to first ensure our pets are provided with a safe and calm environment," she says. "For some cats and dogs, having people dressed up in costumes knocking on the front door can be particularly stressful and lead to increased anxiety in our pets. There is also always a risk they will escape."

Other Halloween hazards include chocolate and sweets being more accessible to pets. Sally warns chocolate is toxic to dogs because it contains theobromine, an alkaloid that causes vomiting, diarrhoea, excessive panting, an abnormal heartbeat, seizures or even death. The darker the chocolate, the higher the risk. Xylitol, also known as wood sugar, birch sugar, or E967, is another one to watch out for as this sugar substitute can result in poisoning that is life-threatening to dogs. Raisins, even in small numbers, can cause toxicity issues in dogs causing damage to their kidneys. Wrappers may also cause obstructions in smaller dogs and cats and take care if you are displaying lanterns with candles in them as curious pets can knock them over, risking burns.

"Another issue is dressing pets up in Halloween costumes," Sally says. "It may seem like a cute idea, but this is best avoided as costumes restrict an animal’s movement, hearing, breathing, barking or meowing, and can cause overheating and even restrict blood flow. Costumes should never cover the eyes, ears, or muzzle of a cat or a dog."

To celebrate safely this Halloween, ensure pets are kept in a quiet room away from the front door and bring dogs inside for the night in case visitors accidentally leave a gate or door open. It is also essential cats and dogs are microchipped to ensure a quick reunion should a pet escape and go missing.

In an emergency veterinary situation outside of normal business hours, call your vet for further advice. If you are advised to go to an emergency service provider, you may be asked to ring ahead to let the vet team know you are coming. This helps prepare staff for your arrival.

Here are the NZVA’s top tips for animal safety this Halloween:

Keep sweet treats and wrappers away from your pets - especially chocolate or lollies containing xylitol/birch sugar.

Keep pets in a quiet room away from the front door.

Bring dogs inside for the night in case visitors accidentally leave a gate or door open.

Don't dress animals up in costumes that restrict their movement, hearing, breathing, barking or meowing - no matter how cute they might look. Spend that time perfecting your own costume instead!

If you're worried about your animal's health this Halloween, contact your vet for advice.

