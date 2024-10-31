Representation Arrangements Confirmed For 2025 Elections

Kaipara District Council has adopted the final proposal for its 2024 Representation Review, setting representation arrangements for the 2025 elections.

The confirmed representation arrangements come after formal community consultation on an initial proposal. The final proposal sees no change from the initial proposal Council consulted on.

Kaipara District Council representation arrangements for at least the 2025 local elections are to be a mayor elected at-large and eight councillors elected across three wards: Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Ward with three councillors, Otamatea Ward with two councillors, and Wairoa Ward with three councillors.

Minor adjustments have been made to two ward boundaries, seeing a small area shift from Wairoa Ward to Otamatea Ward. This is in accordance with the Local Electoral Act 2001 requiring that each councillor represents approximately the same number of people, plus or minus 10%.

This review, undertaken as part of the Local Government (Electoral Legislation and Māori Wards and Māori Constituencies) Amendment Act 2024 requirements, followed a shortened review process.

Public consultation ran 10 September to 2 October. A total of 62 submissions were received, with 18 submissions from Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Ward, 14 from Otamatea Ward, 27 from Wairoa Ward, and 3 from Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori Ward.

With the adoption of this final proposal, any person or organisation that made a submission to the initial proposal is able to lodge an appeal against the Council’s final proposal relating to matters raised in their submission.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

An appeal period will open Tuesday 5 November 2024 and close on Tuesday 26 November 2024. If any appeals are received, they will be submitted to the Local Government Commission along with the final proposal for decision.

For more details on the representation review process, visit www.kaipara.govt.nz/repreview.

© Scoop Media

