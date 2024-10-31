Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Investigation Launched After Firearms Incidents

Thursday, 31 October 2024, 1:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

An investigation has been launched in the Hawke’s Bay following a number of firearms incidents in the last 24 hours.

Police have responded to four incidents – the first one at 3pm yesterday, and the most recent at 4am today.

Three of the incidents involved a firearm allegedly being discharged towards an address – two in Flaxmere, and one in Tamatea.

The fourth incident was an altercation in Ahuriri about 3.30pm yesterday, involving the occupants of two vehicles, where the parties have presented baseball bats and other weapons at each other. There were no reports of any injuries.

Work is underway to determine if these incidents are linked.

Senior Sergeant Caroline Martin says there is no place for this violence in our communities, and Police are working hard to hold these offenders to account.

“We know incidents like this are distressing for the wider community, and we will have a visible presence in the Hawke’s Bay over the coming days while we investigate.

“Anyone who sees anything of concern is urged to please let us know immediately via 111 so we can respond accordingly.”

You can also anonymously report anything of concern via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

