Road Closed, Vaughan Road, Owhata - Bay Of Plenty
Thursday, 31 October 2024, 1:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Vaughan Road, Owhata is closed following a serious crash
this morning.
Emergency services are in attendance of
a two-vehicle crash on Vaughan Road, at around
11.35am.
Initial reports suggest there are serious
injuries.
The road is closed between Tennyson Drive
and Allen Mills Road.
Motorists are advised to follow
diversions and expect
delays.
