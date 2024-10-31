Road Closed, Vaughan Road, Owhata - Bay Of Plenty

Vaughan Road, Owhata is closed following a serious crash this morning.

Emergency services are in attendance of a two-vehicle crash on Vaughan Road, at around 11.35am.

Initial reports suggest there are serious injuries.

The road is closed between Tennyson Drive and Allen Mills Road.

Motorists are advised to follow diversions and expect delays.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

