Cemetery Tour A Tribute To Hamilton’s History

Hamilton City Council’s popular storytelling tour through Hamilton East Cemetery returns at 2pm, Saturday 9 November.

The walking tour offers a rare chance to delve into the stories of the city’s most influential figures, set against the backdrop of one of Hamilton’s most historic sites.

Guided by knowledgeable local historian Lyn Williams, participants will hear captivating anecdotes and some of the cemetery’s most interesting occupants, including architects, artists, artisans (and a surveyor or two).

Council’s Parks and Recreation Director Maria Barrie said the tour is a celebration of several Hamiltonians who have shaped our city’s unique character.

“We’re thrilled to offer this tour as a way to connect our community with the remarkable history within Hamilton East Cemetery,” said Barrie.

Council provides, manages, and maintains three cemeteries – two heritage cemeteries and the Hamilton Park Cemetery (Newstead). At Hamilton East Heritage Cemetery, on the hill to the east of Hamilton Gardens, there are several prominent Hamiltonians laid to rest.

“We take a lot of pride in creating a space where people’s memories can be honoured and celebrated, and Lyn does a great job bringing those stories to life,” said Barrie.

The Architects, Artists, and Artisans tour is free to the public, and there is no requirement to register, just turn up on the day wearing sensible footwear.

