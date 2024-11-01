DCANZ Welcomes NZ: GCC Trade Agreement

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) welcomes the announced conclusion of trade negotiations between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and New Zealand. The conclusion of this deal with the wider GCC region follows on from the recent conclusion of trade negotiations between New Zealand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"New Zealand exported approximately NZ$1.9 billion worth of dairy products to the GCC region in the last year. This makes the GCC region New Zealand’s second-largest dairy market after China. Locking in elimination of the already low tariffs on key dairy products into this highly valuable market provides important commercial certainty for dairy exporters," says DCANZ Executive Director Kimberly Crewther.

"DCANZ congratulates Trade Minister Todd McClay and New Zealand trade negotiators on the conclusion of these negotiations. With New Zealand and the GCC first launching FTA negotiations back in 2007, it is good to see negotiations finally concluded. New Zealand is also the first major dairy exporter to secure a free trade agreement with the GCC and we commend the Government for continuing to pursue this outcome".

"We appreciate the Government’s commitment to a trade agenda that continues to deliver for exporters, including in regions where New Zealand does not have an existing free trade agreement footprint. We strongly encourage the Government to maintain momentum and ambition to bring down barriers with other negotiating partners, including upgrading existing trade agreements that have not yet secured dairy tariff elimination."

