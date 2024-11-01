Animals Suffering For Entertainment - SAFE Calls For Ban As Rodeo Season Begins

Oct 31, 2024

With the 2025/25 rodeo season due to commence this Sunday 3 November, animal rights organisation SAFE is reinforcing its call for a ban.

SAFE Campaign Manager Emily Hall says rodeo events directly breach New Zealand’s Animal Welfare Act, with animals used at these events subjected to extreme psychological and physical trauma.

"Our Animal Welfare Act states that any physical handling of animals must be done in a way that minimises the likelihood of unnecessary pain or distress, and rodeo practices clearly violate this legislation."

"Horses, bulls, steers, and calves are singled out, provoked with painful instruments and pursued, which translates to sheer terror for these gentle natured herd animals."

SAFE says the types of injuries animals experience can include ripped tendons, broken bones, horns torn off, severe bruising, and organ damage.

"The animals forced to participate are at significant risk of injury, and rodeo has long been condemned by animal welfare experts here in New Zealand and internationally."

"We should have seen these barbaric events banned a long time ago," says Hall.

SAFE highlights the physical pain and distress rodeo practices inflict on animals not only breaches their legal rights, but also goes against Kiwis expectations of animal welfare, particularly as rodeo is promoted as a family-friendly event.

"We are deeply concerned at the disconnect between what the rodeo industry considers a sport and the level of harm inflicted upon the animals in their care." "Rodeo certainly holds no social licence as a community event, and we hope to see a shift in terms of clubs and competitor’s respect for animal welfare."

In addition to highlighting the need for a ban, SAFE is calling on the National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee (NAWAC) to release its revised rodeo Code of Welfare for public consultation.

"SAFE understands a revised rodeo code was completed almost two years ago but no further steps have been taken by NAWAC or the Minister for Animal Welfare. This unnecessary delay is preventing New Zealanders from having their say, and puts the lives of animals still being subjected to this cruel practice at risk". says Hall.

"No animal should have to endure extreme trauma or catastrophic injuries in the name of entertainment, and we are calling for these exceptionally cruel events to be banned in line with the Animal Welfare Act".

SAFE is Aotearoa’s leading animal rights organisation.

We're creating a future that ensures the rights of animals are respected. Our core work empowers society to make kinder choices for ourselves, animals and our planet.

