Dealing To The Climate Crisis - Prof James Renwick

Friday, 1 November 2024, 3:23 pm
New Zealand Fabian Society

Prof James Renwick (Photo/Supplied)

Fire and flood, heat-waves and rivers of rain. Climate change is impacting us powerfully.

Major floods in Auckland, Hawkes Bay, Germany, India, the US…

Huge forest fires in Australia, Canada, Greece, California….

Intense heat waves in Spain, Italy, Greece, India, the US….

And we haven’t spoken of melting glaciers and ice-caps, rising sea-levels, loss of wildlife, damage to agriculture and the rising numbers of climate refugees. Or of changing ocean currents that could see the big chill creep across Europe. Or of changes to the jet stream.

So what path is the planet on? What needs to be done? Are there any politicians seriously engaging with the issues? What is the tipping point for political action?

Climate scientist Prof James Renwick is a leading climate scientist, and a lead author on three Assessment Reports of the IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) that meets each year in what are known as COP summits. He won the Prime Minister’s prize for Science Communication in 2018 and has served on our Climate Commission.

James will give us a snap-shot of the latest data on climate change and discuss what needs to be done.

Date: Wednesday 6 November

Time: 5.30 – 6.45pm

Place: level 2, 57 Willis Street (via the lifts out the back of Unity Books).

Register here.

Livestreaming link here.

