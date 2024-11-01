Ōtāhuhu Fire Final Update

Fire and Emergency crews will remain at the scene of a factory fire in Ōtāhuhu for several hours, but there is no further danger to nearby residents from smoke.

Incident Controller James Hall says that firefighters are in the clean-up phase, making sure that all the material that was burning inside the buildings is completely out.

The emergency mobile alert that was issued earlier this evening due to smoke has been lifted as there is no longer any need for nearby residents to stay inside or keep doors and windows shut.

"We are confident that we have dealt with the blaze and we are dampening down the remaining hotspots," James Hall said. This is likely to take several hours.

