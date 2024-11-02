Child Fatally Struck On Driveway, Palmerston North

Detective Senior Sergeant David Thompson:

Police are investigating after a small child was fatally struck by a car in a driveway on Terry Crescent in Palmerston North today.

Police were alerted to the incident at 1.15pm today, after the child was taken to hospital by family members.

Tragically the child was unresponsive when they arrived at the hospital and was unable to be revived.

The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene examination at the property on Terry Crescent.

Officers are speaking to family members to establish the full circumstances, and we are also working to support them following this tragic incident.

At this stage there is no further information or comment available.

