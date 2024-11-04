Southbound Closure For SH1 Hikurangi From Next Week

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises State Highway 1 will be closed to southbound traffic between Twin Coast Discovery Highway and George Street at Hikurangi from Monday 11 November to Friday 13 December for road rebuild works.

Work will take place both during the day and overnight, with southbound traffic detoured via Hikurangi township for the duration of the works. The detour is expected to add less than five minutes to southbound journeys.

The detour route is not approved for HPMV and over-dimension loads. They will be queued and escorted through the site approximately every 20 minutes, as required.

Access for residents and emergency services will be maintained throughout the works.

We appreciate there will be increased noise for residents and businesses in the area, and short delays for road users.

Rebuilding the road, which often involves replacing all or most of the structural road layers, improves the longevity of the network, the resilience and ultimately the safety and efficiency for all road users.

This summer maintenance period (September 2024 to May 2025), we’re investing in the largest road rebuild programme ever for the region, with Northland one of three regions across Aotearoa with the most significant road rebuild programmes over the next three years.

For more information about the overall maintenance programme and planned works, visit the Northland State Highway Maintenance Programme website: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/regions/northland/roadworks

NZTA thanks everyone for their understanding and support while we carry out this essential maintenance.

