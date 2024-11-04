The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response - 04 November

Gordon Campbell: On America’s Fear Of Foreigners

Yes, let's all make America great again. Let's go back to the days when America was the Great Melting Pot, and Americans fully embraced the inscription on the Statue of Liberty that urges the world to send America “its tired, its poor, its huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” Truly, that was the attitude that made America great. For the past eight years though, Donald Trump has been selling a stunted vision of America. The tens of millions of Americans who comprise Trump Nation have been told to cower in fear of immigrants