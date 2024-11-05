Name Release, Fatal Crash, SH1, Marton

Police can now release the names of the two people who died following a crash on State Highway One near Marton on Tuesday 15 October.

They were 65-year-old Peter John Neilson from Howick and 53-year-old Sahim Ali from Palmerston North.

Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

