Name Release, Fatal Crash, SH1, Marton
Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 5:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the names of the two people who
died following a crash on State Highway One near Marton on
Tuesday 15 October.
They were 65-year-old Peter John
Neilson from Howick and 53-year-old Sahim Ali from
Palmerston North.
Our thoughts are with their families
at this difficult time.
Enquiries into the
circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
