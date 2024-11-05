WCC Mayoral Statement: LTP Amendment

Today I met with Councillors to further discuss our Long-Term Plan amendment in the lead up to official deliberations on November 21st.

I remain committed to working effectively and constructively with Councillors to find a solution to our insurance risk following the decision to not sell our airport shares. That includes looking at increasing our debt headroom, so we are better placed to respond to a disaster.

Ahead of deliberations on November 21st, I have requested officers review and provide advice on options to reduce, defer or remove the following capex projects and programs.

· Te Ngakau/Civic Square updates, focusing only on the work that Council has a statutory obligation to do

· Begonia House upgrade

· Bond Store upgrade

· Te Awe Mapara – and what the impacts would be of reducing some of this unallocated funding

· Khandallah Swimming Pool

· Huetepara Park

· Grenada North Community Sports Hub – with the possibility of doing smaller improvements now and deferring major improvements to outer years

· Kilbirnie Skate Park

· Frank Kitts carpark demolition and landscaping for the Fale Male and Chinese Garden

· Otari Landscape Plan

· Suburban Centre upgrades

· Zoo Masterplan

· City Streets transport funding - prioritising a low cost second spine bus route, cross city cycle connection and Cuba and Dixon St improvements.

· Cycleways – recognizing the loss of government co-funding, whether we can prioritise completion of the primary network and get options for re-phasing the secondary routes.

I acknowledge some of these projects are strongly supported by their communities and we will fully engage and listen to them throughout this process. In reviewing these projects I am endeavouring to stand by those key principles I set out of, not increasing rates, fixing our water and not cutting social housing or critical climate action.

We are continuing to work hard to pass an LTP amendment that ensures we remain financially prudent while still delivering the best outcomes for the people of Pōneke and our planet.

I am looking forward to hearing what the public thinks during consulation so that we can make these important decisions for Pōneke, together.

