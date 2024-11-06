Fatal Crash, Fox Glacier Highway
Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 8:05 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on Fox Glacier
Highway yesterday afternoon.
Police were called to the
single vehicle crash, involving a motorbike at about
2:15pm.
Sadly the rider died at the
scene.
The Serious Crash Unit attended
and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are
ongoing.
Fox Glacier Highway has
since
reopened.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more