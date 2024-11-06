Fatal Crash, Fox Glacier Highway

Gordon Campbell: On US Voter Suppression, Plus The Races To Watch

US election results tend to start rolling in around 1pm on Wednesday. Keep the time zones in mind. As our television relays images of long lines of people queuing to vote, keep this in mind: since 2012, America has closed 20% of its polling places. In all likelihood, Harris will need to win all three Rust Belt states – Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – to succeed. The Republicans can reasonably expect to win the Senate. Ultimately, if Harris wins the presidency, she is likely to face a hostile Senate and Congress.