Arrests Made Following Search Warrant, Wainoni

Canterbury District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill:

Three associates of the Mongols MC have been arrested today after a search warrant was executed at a Wainoni address this morning.

Police searched the Cuffs Road address and spoke to four occupants as part of an ongoing investigation.

An amount of suspected stolen property was recovered from the address.

Subsequently, three men, aged 23, 24 and 26 have been arrested and face property-related charges.

Our investigation is ongoing.

Police will continue to have a visible presence around the gathering of gang members currently underway in Canterbury.

