New Report: Potential Domestic Contribution To The Second Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC2)

Today the Minister of Climate Change has released our latest report: Report on the potential domestic contribution to Aotearoa New Zealand's second nationally determined contribution.

Read the full report on our website: https://www.climatecommission.govt.nz/our-work/advice-to-government-topic/nationally-determined-contributions/ndc2-report/

This report considers the domestic emissions reductions that could be achieved as part of Aotearoa New Zealand's second nationally determined contribution (NDC2). The Government will set NDC2 by February 2025 at the latest.

A nationally determined contribution (NDC) is Aotearoa New Zealand's agreed commitment towards the global collective effort on climate change, which the country signed up for under the Paris Agreement. NDC2 covers the period 2031–2035.

Our analysis is one piece of evidence for the Government to consider. Before making a decision on an appropriate domestic contribution, and overall NDC2, the Government will need to consider the most recent data and other important factors.

These factors include any planned offshore mitigation (paying for emissions reduction overseas) and Aotearoa New Zealand's international obligations for NDCs to show 'progression' and demonstrate Aotearoa New Zealand's 'highest possible ambition'.

Our analysis does not constitute advice on an appropriate level for NDC2, an appropriate target presentation, whether a given emissions level represents progression on NDC1, or how to measure progression.

This is a one-off report, commissioned by the Minister under section 5K of the Climate Change Response Act 2002.

