Development In Stokes Valley Arson Investigation

Police have arrested a 21-year-old Wellington man in relation to one of three fires at a block of flats in Stokes Valley.

The man was arrested charged with arson on Thursday evening (8 November) and is due to appear in the Hutt Valley District Court today. The charge relates to a fire at a Hanson Grove flat on 10 October.

Two further fires were reported at the flat, on 14 October and 5 November; the latest blaze left an 82-year-old man critically injured.

Detective Inspector Haley Ryan says Police are continuing to investigate all three fires, which were intentionally lit, however the charge only relates to the first arson.

“We believe there is a strong possibility that other people are involved with that fire on Thursday 10 October, which is why it’s so important that we get as much information from the public as possible to help us build a picture of what occurred on that occasion, and the other two occasions.”

Police have also established a silver or grey car was seen driving in the vicinity of Hanson Grove just prior to the fire on Tuesday 5 November.

“We need to hear from anyone who may have CCTV footage of this car, or anyone who may have seen it. We know it has been speeding around the Stokes Valley area when the fire started,” Detective Inspector Ryan said.

“We also still want to hear from anyone with information about a male seen riding a bike barefoot around that time.

“It is possible neither the cyclist nor the occupants of the vehicle are involved in the fire, but they may have crucial evidence that can help us.

“At the heart of this is a respected 82-year-old man who is critically injured as a result of this act.

“If you have any information at all, no matter how insignificant it might seem, please contact us.”

To report information please update us online now [1] or call 105.

Please use the reference number 241105/2249 and quote Operation SOVE.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

