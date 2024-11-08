Wellington Region Conduct Emergency Exercise For Alpine Fault Earthquake Scenario

Staff exercising at the regional Emergency Coordination Centre. (Photo/Supplied)

Over 500 staff from partner agencies and the Wellington region’s nine councils participated in Exercise Rū Whenua a Rohe this week – a scenario designed to simulate the response to a Magnitude 8.2 earthquake on the Alpine Fault.

Research indicates there is a 75% probability of an Alpine Fault earthquake occurring in the next 50 years, with an 82% chance of it being a magnitude 8 or higher.

In an Alpine Fault earthquake, the Wellington region could face major damage to buildings, roads, and essential services, with impacts greater than those experienced from the 2016 Kaikōura earthquake.

Wellington Civil Defence and Emergency Management Group Controller Charlie Blanch says exercises provide an opportunity to test response plans and work together as a group.

Staff exercising at Kāpiti Coast District Council Emergency Operations Centre. (Photo/Supplied)

“We regularly hold exercises to strengthen relationships with councils and partner agencies,” Blanch says.

“Many people may not know that local council staff lead and coordinate the emergency response during a major earthquake.”

Staff from the nine local councils in the region activated their Emergency Operations Centres on the day to practice coordinating together.

Various partner agencies with emergency response roles helped support the exercise, including GNS Science, MetService, NZ Police, Fire and Emergency NZ, Wellington Free Ambulance, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi, Ministry of Business, Innovation & Employment, Te Whatu Ora, Ministry of Social Development and Welfare Agencies, NZ Red Cross, Te Puni Kōkiri, Ministry for Primary Industries, Corrections, and the National Emergency Management Agency.

Volunteers from NZ Response teams carried out simulated impact assessments in their communities while other volunteers supported displaced people across the region.

Staff exercising at Wellington City Council Emergency Operations Centre. (Photo/Supplied)

In Porirua, members of the Waitangirua community also took part by opening their local Community Emergency Hub. Porirua community member Eirenei Vailaau-Ah Kuoi says during the exercise, they practiced setting up the hub, solving problems locally, and supporting each other.

“We know an earthquake is inevitable, it’s not if but when. We wanted our community to practise opening our Community Emergency Hub so we know how to operate & best serve our community.” Eirenei Vailaau-Ah Kuoi says.

“The ultimate goal in a scenario like this is to minimise the negative impacts on our communities and empower people to help each other in the first 7 days after a major earthquake.” Blanch says.

Last month the region experienced a magnitude 5.7 earthquake, highlighting the importance of earthquake preparedness.

To find out how to prepare and keep safe in an earthquake visit wremo.nz/earthquakes: https://www.wremo.nz/hazards/earthquakes/

These exercises took place in:

Wellington City Emergency Operations Centre (run by Wellington City Council)

Lower Hutt Emergency Operations Centre (run by Hutt City Council)

Upper Hutt Emergency Operations Centre (run by Upper Hutt City Council)

Porirua Emergency Operations Centre (run by Porirua City Council)

Kāpiti Emergency Operations Centre (run by Kāpiti Coast District Council)

Wairarapa Emergency Operations Centre (run by a joint team from South Wairarapa District Council, Carterton District Council and Masterton District Council)

Wellington Region Emergency Coordination Centre (run by Greater Wellington)

Supporting activity took place with a wide range of partner agencies participating in regional coordination calls from their work locations.

