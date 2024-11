Serious Crash, Southern Motorway, Conifer Grove - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash, northbound on the Southern Motorway near Conifer Grove.

Police were called about 12.30pm.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured.

The motorway is currently closed northbound in the area and diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to please avoid the area and take an alternative route, if possible.

