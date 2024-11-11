Road Closure: SH 6 Hira To Rai Valley - Tasman

A rockfall has closed State Highway 6, between Rai Valley and Hira, and motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

The road was closed at 2pm today.

Detours are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays and check NZTA’s Journey Planner website [1] for more information.

