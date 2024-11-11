Road Closure: SH 6 Hira To Rai Valley - Tasman
Monday, 11 November 2024, 4:09 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A rockfall has closed State Highway 6, between Rai Valley
and Hira, and motorists are advised to use an alternate
route.
The road was closed at 2pm today.
Detours
are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays and
check NZTA’s
Journey Planner website [1] for more
information.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more