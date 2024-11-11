The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 11 November
- An updated methodology for the removal of fuel from HMNZS Manawanui is being shared with Samoan authorities for their endorsement, as work continues to finalise the contract for fuel removal from the ship.
- The updated methodology follows a familiarisation and site visit to Samoa by the salvors, as well as detailed discussions with authorities in Samoa and New Zealand.
- On return to New Zealand the salvors worked alongside New Zealand agencies, including Maritime New Zealand and New Zealand Defence Force to assess the information gathered and feed this into the updated fuel removal methodology.
- New Zealand Defence Force Senior National Representative Commodore Andrew Brown has now returned to Samoa after a short visit to New Zealand to progress strategic issues and challenges related to Op Resolution.
- Commodore Brown said, “All of those involved in Op Resolution remain focused on minimising environmental impacts, continuing to monitor the vessel and site, and doing a careful and thorough job, as we work towards fuel removal.”
- A Task Group, made up of members of the Royal New Zealand Navy, is in Samoa assigned to Operation Resolution for the next stage of removing the fuel from HMNZS Manawanui. They have the skills to manage highly complex and technical operations like this, and provide on-going support to Op Resolution.