Update: Rangiotu Road, Bainesse Crash
Tuesday, 12 November 2024, 8:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now advise that one person died in a crash on
Rangiotu Road, Bainesse yesterday.
Emergency services
were called to the two vehicle crash at 5.30pm
yesterday.
One other person was critically injured and
was airlifted to Wellington Hospital.
Police extend
our sympathies to the family of the
deceased.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are under
way.
