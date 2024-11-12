Update: Rangiotu Road, Bainesse Crash

Police can now advise that one person died in a crash on Rangiotu Road, Bainesse yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the two vehicle crash at 5.30pm yesterday.

One other person was critically injured and was airlifted to Wellington Hospital.

Police extend our sympathies to the family of the deceased.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

