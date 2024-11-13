Serious Crash, Peachgrove Road, Hamilton - Waikato
Wednesday, 13 November 2024, 8:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
The crash was reported around 4:30am.
The Serious
Crash Unit has been advised.
The road is closed, and
diversions are in place, motorists are advised to take an
alternate route.
Trains have been delayed through the
scene.
