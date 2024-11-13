Police update #5: Hīkoi mō te Tiriti

Today’s Hīkoi mō te Tiriti has completed the crossing of the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Earlier this morning, two northbound lanes on the Harbour Bridge were closed to allow the hīkoi to travel by foot into the city.

The lanes reopened to traffic about midday, while Fanshawe Street reopened to traffic about 11.30am.

In total, an estimated 5000 people crossed the bridge in just over two hours from 9.30am.

The Hīkoi is continuing to move towards Okahu Bay on foot, via the CBD and Tamaki Drive. While participants are using footpaths, we advise motorists in the city to expect some delays.

We would like to thank motorists for their cooperation so far today and Police are continuing to monitoring the hīkoi as it moves through the city.

