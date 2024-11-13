Police Update #7: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti Passes Through Auckland

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti passes through Auckland / Supplied: NZ Police

Thousands of hīkoi participants have safely crossed through Auckland on their way to Wellington as part of Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

The hīkoi left Northland on Monday 11 November and is travelling to Wellington, arriving at Parliament between Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 November.

Today (Wednesday 13 November), an estimated 5000 people crossed the Auckland Harbour Bridge and as many as 2000 took part in a hīkoi from Okahu Bay to Bastion Point, Acting Assistant Commissioner Naila Hassan says.

“This morning we saw one of the largest concentrations ever of people crossing the Harbour Bridge in such a short time.”

Police have worked with other agencies to manage the large movement of people safely.

“Today has been a considerable exercise but the job is not over, and Police will remain focused on the hīkoi’s safe passage down the North Island.”

Police had a visible presence across Auckland on Wednesday, with the capability to respond to a range of demands, Acting Assistant Commissioner Hassan says.

“What we saw was a large crowd of people demonstrating peacefully as part of a permitted event; we’re pleased with the peaceful actions of hīkoi participants and how well motorists responded to periods of significant disruption.”

The hīkoi began moving over the Auckland Harbour Bridge at 9.30am, with the final participants crossing it shortly after 11.30am. The two northbound lanes that had been closed reopened to traffic about midday.

A second hīkoi closed a section of Tamaki Drive, between Okahu Bay to Bastion Point, for about an hour from 12.40pm.

There were no significant issues at either event.

A Major Operations Centre, based at Police National Headquarters in Wellington, is providing logistical, resource and communication support to all districts along the hīkoi route.

Tomorrow, Thursday 14 November, there are expected to be disruptions across the roading network and in urban areas in Waikato, Bay of Plenty and Eastern Districts.

Police will monitor hīkoi movements and will work to ensure public safety and to minimise disruption to people going about their daily routine.

Waikato

On Thursday 14 November, the hīkoi is expected to travel from Whakatau ki Waahi Paa Marae, Huntly to arrive at FMG Stadium in Hamilton by 9am.

The hīkoi will march to Garden Place where a gathering is expected at around 11am. The main hīkoi will then travel to Apumoana Marae, Rotorua where they will stay overnight.

Bay of Plenty

In the afternoon the main hīkoi will travel from Hamilton to Apumoana Marae, Rotorua where they will stay overnight. A group from Tauranga will travel to meet the main hīkoi via State Highway 29.

Eastern

There will be hīkoi movement in Eastern District, specifically in Gisborne Tairawhiti on Thursday. It is anticipated that this is going to impact on specific Gisborne roads on Thursday afternoon and early evening.

A hīkoi from Hinetapuarau Pou will head south towards Te Karaka after 10am. A gathering is expected at Waerenga a Hika at 2pm, heading towards Heipipi Park in Gisborne at 4pm.

At approximately 5pm the hīkoi will leave Heipipi Park in the Gisborne CBD and walk across the Gladstone Road bridge and onto Wainui Road. It is expected that the northbound lane and surrounding streets will be heavily affected until potentially 6pm or later.

The hīkoi will walk along Wainui Road until it reaches the intersection with London Road. The end destination is Te Poho O Rawiri Marae, Ranfurly Road.

A hīkoi from Oweka will travel along State Highway 35 and is expected to at arrive at Te Poho o Rawiri Marae at 6pm.

Both hīkoi will travel to Te Poho o Rāwiri Marae in Gisborne where they plan to stay overnight.

