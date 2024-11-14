Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa To Provide Tailored Support For People In Emergency Housing

Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa welcomes the Government’s new trial initiative announced recently by Associate Housing Minister Tama Potaka, which focuses on tailored support for individuals and couples in emergency housing. As a partner in this innovative approach, we are eager to contribute to new solutions for those who have experienced prolonged stays in emergency housing, particularly in the Waikato region.

“This two-year trial is a step towards testing a social investment approach, aimed at moving single people and couples without children from emergency housing motels into stable, private rental accommodation. We are optimistic about the potential of this initiative to make a meaningful difference in the lives people and communities we serve. By focusing on comprehensive, person-centered support, from a multi-disciplinary team, we aim to not only assist up to 60 people/couples in securing permanent housing but also equip them with the tools and resources necessary to maintain their tenancies and thrive in their communities,” says Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa CEO John Cook.

“Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa remains committed to working alongside our partners and other local organisations, as we implement this trial. By focusing on services such as primary healthcare enrolment, budgeting advice, employment assistance, and community reconnection we can help break down barriers to people securing and sustaining private housing. We look forward to evaluating the impact of this initiative and contributing to the broader goal of reducing the number of people in emergency housing by 75% by 2030,” says John Cook.

As a for-purpose organisation, Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa delivers a wide range of health, housing, social, and wellbeing services across Aotearoa. Our diverse housing options include emergency, transitional, and stable social housing, catering to tāngata whaiora and whānau from all communities.

At Ka Puta Ka Ora Emerge Aotearoa, we believe that a stable, warm, and secure home is a foundation for better economic, social, and health outcomes, and we are committed to playing our part in realising this for all.

