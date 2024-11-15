State Highway 2, Petone - Southbound Lane Blocked By Flooding
One southbound lane of State Highway 2 near Petone is blocked by flooding.
If you're heading that way, please take care and adjust your speed to the conditions.
Scoop is not at all annoyed with Google about their current position on the Digital Bargaining Bill. For us the villains here are the two largest digital publishers, NZME and STUFF, who have pushed for this bill, and who appear to be unconcerned about the consequences of their actions for smaller publishers such as us.
“In a modern liberal democracy, any deployment of the armed forces in employment relations is a drastic step, and should be avoided at all costs,” said NZCTU Te Kauae Kaimahi President Richard Wagstaff.
MetService meteorologist Dom Barry says that this moist and muggy weather we have been having, and will continue to have for at least the rest of today, is due to a mature low pressure system in the Tasman Sea, which we call a 'Tasman Sea Special'.
The lack of transparency has only fueled community frustration, especially among small business owners in the Marine Precinct, who are now left uncertain about their future access to the site.
Systemic abuse occurs when there are failures across institutions, policies, and cultural attitudes that marginalise disabled people, rendering them vulnerable to harm. This apology, while welcomed, must be accompanied by concrete steps to bring about systemic change.
Today I stand before you as the representative of not only this Government, but all of the governments that have gone before us to offer a formal and unreserved apology for the abuse you suffered while in state care, churches and other faith-based places.