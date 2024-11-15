Modernisation Of Conservation System Must Focus On Improving Conservation

Modernisation of New Zealand’s conservation system is overdue, but Forest & Bird calls on the National-led coalition government to ensure that its focus is on improving conservation and protecting biodiversity.

“It's clear the Department of Conservation doesn’t have enough funding to manage the conservation estate,” says Richard Capie, General Manager Advocacy and Policy.

“But the answer to this is not to cut core funding in budget after budget and then claim that the only way to pay for conservation is to sell off land, make New Zealanders pay for access, and ramp up commercial activities on land that is first and foremost for conservation.”

Far-reaching and significant changes

While access charging might grab the headlines, the proposals include far-reaching and significant changes around how conservation land could be looked after for New Zealanders.

Proposals include moves to:

place greater power into the hands of the Minister of Conservation,

remove key checks and balances provided by independent conservation experts,

allow further “amenity” development in national parks, and

put limits on the public’s ability to shape conservation in their areas.

The proposals would also open up public conservation land to be sold off or traded in ways that look to go even further than the Fast-track Approvals Bill.

Improving conservation must be at core of proposal

“Changes are needed to the conservation system and it’s positive to see the Minister recognising the need for this mahi.There is definitely scope for improvements around how concessions and conservation land are managed,” Mr Capie says.

“However, modernisation needs to have improving conservation at its core.Much of what is proposed today is heavily focused on creating pathways to open up public conservation land to greater commercial activity.

“Government after government has been entrusted to look after public conservation land for all New Zealanders – now and into the future,” Mr Capie says. “The focus of any changes must be improving outcomes for New Zealand’s threatened species and ecosystems, not commercialisation.

“Plus, it’s essential that barriers aren’t put in place that stop New Zealanders being able to get out into nature. Connection to te taiao is a cherished part of being a New Zealander, and being able to enjoy conservation land is an important part of this.That makes proposals announced today which could threaten this particularly concerning.

“All New Zealanders should be guaranteed the ability to connect with public conservation land regardless of how much money they earn,” Mr Capie says.

Forest & Bird urges New Zealanders have their say on these far-reaching proposals. The deadline for submissions is 28 February 2025.

