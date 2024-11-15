Unsung Heroes Of Horowhenua Celebrated At Civic Awards 2024 – Friday 15 November 2024

Civic Honour Recipients - From left to right: Roger Nichol, Peter Dyer on behalf of the Levin Citizens Advice Bureau,Pauline May, Mayor Bernie Wanden, Whaea Reverend Sissiel Henderson and Whaea AniWatson. Whaea Piki McFadyen one of the ‘Tokotoru Tapu’ was unable to attend. (Photo/Supplied)

Outstanding achievements are made every day in Horowhenua, thanks to the dedication and tireless efforts of community-minded individuals.

The annual Civic and Youth Excellence Awards were held at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō on Tuesday night, 12 November 2024, providing a special opportunity to recognise and celebrate those who enrich the lives of others and contribute to a vibrant, caring community.

Hosted by Mayor Bernie Wanden, the ceremony saw four Civic Honours awarded, along with four Certificates of Recognition. Sixteen exceptional young people were also acknowledged through the prestigious Youth Excellence Scholarships.

Mayor Bernie Wanden described the awards as one of the most significant and eagerly anticipated events on Council’s calendar. “For nearly three decades, we have come together to honour those who give so much to our community. These are the people who volunteer their time, bring us together, and inspire us all through their generosity and dedication.”

“Civic Awards highlight the incredible contributions of individuals and groups who work tirelessly to help others, protect our environment, and foster joy and resilience in Horowhenua. We are deeply grateful for their service,” Mayor Bernie adds.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Youth Excellence Scholarships, awarded in categories such as arts and culture, sport, community service, and academia, recognise the commitment, hard work, and talent of the young people in Horowhenua. The scholarships provide financial support to assist with costs such as tertiary education, equipment and travel, helping recipients pursue their dreams.

Civic Honours were awarded to:

Pauline May

Levin Citizens Advice Bureau

Roger Nichol

Whaea Ani Watson, Whaea Reverend Sissiel Henderson, and Whaea Piki McFadyen

Certificates of Recognition were presented to:

Alison Lines

Carolyn Cordery

Hetty Gardner

Sandra Webb (50 Years’ Service Medal)

Youth Excellence Scholarships were awarded to:

Amelie Williamson (Arts and Culture)

Ataahua Hirini (Arts and Culture)

Irene Vehikite (Arts and Culture)

Myah Snow (Arts and Culture)

Bear Starstrider (Community Service)

Torina Ngaluafe (Community Service)

Cole Campbell (Academia)

Heer Patel (Academia)

Isabel Paroli (Academia)

Steffani Miradores (Academia)

Thea Pacure (Academia)

Johnathon Kipa-Tahu (Sport)

Jorja Horn (Sport)

Lazzoryss Tovo (Sport)

Minnie Collins (Sport)

Rawiri Tristram-Brown (Sport)

The evening featured performances from award recipients and a kapa haka by Ngā Mātāwaka, further highlighting the depth of talent and cultural pride within the district.

Mayor Bernie Wanden concluded the ceremony by acknowledging the collective strength of the Horowhenua community and the invaluable contributions of this year’s recipients.

“Their generosity, compassion and commitment remind us all of the power of community spirit. Their efforts create connections, lift people up, and make Horowhenua a place we are all proud to call home.”

© Scoop Media

