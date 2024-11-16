Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police To Take Enforcement Action After Protestors Enter Auckland Motorway On Foot

Saturday, 16 November 2024, 7:19 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are looking to take enforcement action after protestors entered Auckland’s motorway network on foot today, with others joining them by exiting vehicles.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Naila Hassan says Police acknowledge the right to protest, however will take action when that activity becomes unlawful, impinges on others’ freedom of movement, causes significant disruption and places others at risk.

“Police were notified of a vehicle protest today before it occurred, and were monitoring it, however we were not aware of plans for participants to be on the motorway on foot.

“A permit for this activity had not been sought and as such, there were no traffic management plans in place in order to keep the wider public safe.

“It has subsequently become quite clear that this is what organisers had planned, and there is simply no excuse for putting other road users at risk.

“This behaviour was reckless, unlawful and extremely irresponsible.”

Acting Assistant Commissioner Hassan says the unexpected activity caused disruption for thousands of people who hadn’t been able to plan for delays or take alternate routes.

“We want to acknowledge everyone who exercised patience on the roads today – we know how disruptive this would have been to your day.

“We will be following up with organisers and those involved, and taking appropriate action wherever possible.”

© Scoop Media

