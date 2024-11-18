Update: Search For Missing Man, Ahimate Park, Manawatū

The search for a man missing in the Manawatū River has continued today.

The man has been missing in the water since Saturday and the Police National Dive Squad again assisted with the search today.

The search has now been stood down for today and will begin again in the morning.

Rangitāne iwi have placed a rāhui on Manawatū River, between where the Turitea Stream enters the Manawatū River and where the Oroua River enters the Manawatū River at Puketotara.

The rāhui is in place until further notice.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

