Anglican Archbishops To Join Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti In Wellington

18 November 2024

The Anglican Church of Aotearoa, New Zealand, and Polynesia strongly opposes the Treaty Principles Bill, describing it as a disingenuous effort that undermines the true spirit of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“Far from promoting genuine equality, the Bill represents a thinly veiled attempt to centralise power and resources, which will further marginalise Māori communities already impacted by historic and systemic inequities,” says Archbishop Don Tamihere. He will join thousands of protesters tomorrow alongside Archbishop Justin Duckworth.

Te Tiriti o Waitangi was created with clear purpose and intent, rooted in mutual respect, partnership, and equity between Māori and Pākehā. A cause Anglicans began in the early 1800s, and one they will see through to its realisation. Its provisions were carefully debated and signed by Māori Chiefs, some of whom were Anglicans. The Treaty reflects a foundational commitment to building a just and unified Aotearoa, not a society that erases the unique rights and needs of Māori.

“If the true goal of the Treaty Principles Bill is equality, then resources and support must be directed toward those who have faced deliberate economic, cultural, and social disadvantages—namely, Māori.”

A fair and just approach requires lifting up those who have been most aƯected by the harmful legacies of colonialism, not imposing further hardships under the guise of equality.

The Anglican Church calls on all New Zealanders to seek accurate, trusted information about Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“When we remain undecided or fearful, we risk allowing populist narratives to exploit our insecurities, weaponising them against vulnerable communities. This misinformation not only distorts the struggles of historically oppressed groups but also amplifies the actions of the powerful at their expense,” says Archbishop Justin Duckworth.

As a Church, we recognise the subtle yet profound danger of letting fear and inaction take root in our hearts. The pursuit of true partnership requires courage, empathy, and an unwavering commitment to justice, and it is only by confronting these fears that we can work toward genuine equity for Māori.

© Scoop Media

