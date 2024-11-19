Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Update #21: Hīkoi Mō Te Tiriti – Hīkoi Arrives At Parliament Grounds

Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 1:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police at Parliament grounds (Photo/Supplied)

Parliament grounds has reached capacity as more than 35,000 people are estimated to be participating in the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti.

As part of planning, the traffic management plan in place around the Parliamentary precinct is steering the overflow crowd into closed streets around Parliament.

The tail end of the hīkoi has travelled through Courtenay Place and is now heading down Willis Street.

Courtenay Place and Taranaki Street have reopened to the public and traffic is flowing.

Bowen Street, Molesworth Street and Lambton Quay are currently closed, as Police and partner agencies deal with the high volume of people.

The hikoi is running as planned, and Police continue to maintain the ability to scale up our response if required.

Hīkoi mō te Tiriti continues to be a peaceful event, says Wellington District Commander Superintendent Corrie Parnell.

“The hīkoi has travelled through Wellington’s CBD.

"We are pleased to continue to report no issues.

“Members of the public can expect to see a continued Police presence across the city, to ensure the safety of those involved in the hikoi as well as other members of the community.”

Participants are expected to be on Parliament grounds until mid-afternoon, before heading back to Waitangi Park for an event to conclude the day.

Superintendent Parnell is reminding the community that delays will continue through the afternoon.

“We ask everyone to remain aware of the disruption through the city as the afternoon progresses and ask that everybody exercises patience to ensure safety.

© Scoop Media

