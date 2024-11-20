The Latest Update On The HMNZS Manawanui Response | 20 November 2024
- The New Zealand-based salvage companies engaged by the New Zealand Defence Force are mobilising the equipment and people needed to remove the fuel and pollutants from HMNZS Manawanui and begin their passage to Samoa.
- Commodore Andrew Brown, the NZDF Senior National Representative for Operation Resolution said, “There are biosecurity requirements and other approvals to be met in order to make way to Samoa, and the salvors are receiving multi-agency support to complete these important steps.”
- Vessels and equipment from around New Zealand are being loaded and secured on a barge for the passage to Samoa, which is expected to take 10-11 days, depending on weather and sea conditions.”
- Commodore Brown formally communicated the contract signing with Samoan Government officials at the Marine Pollution Advisory Committee who have been working “hand in glove” with the Operation Resolution team.
- Commodore Brown said, “We’re working together on the response, which with the engagement of the salvors, is moving into the fuel removal phase. As always, we’re continuing monitoring and surveillance of the vessel and site.’’
- “Notwithstanding external factors, fuel removal is expected to get underway in December. As always, with any operation at sea, weather can have an impact and cause delays.”