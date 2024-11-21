Crash Blocks Southwestern Motorway, Māngere - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a crash on the Southwestern Motorway (SH 15), near Māngere.

No injuries have been reported from the crash involving a car and motorbike, which was reported to Police at 7.48am.

Two northbound lanes on the Southwestern Motorway near the Massey Road on-ramp have been blocked and motorists are advised to expect delays.

