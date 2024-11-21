Crash Blocks Southwestern Motorway, Māngere - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 9:09 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash on the
Southwestern Motorway (SH 15), near Māngere.
No
injuries have been reported from the crash involving a car
and motorbike, which was reported to Police at
7.48am.
Two northbound lanes on the Southwestern
Motorway near the Massey Road on-ramp have been blocked and
motorists are advised to expect
delays.
