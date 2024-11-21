Speeding Driver Charged Following Mid-afternoon Traffic Stop

A Tauranga woman is facing enforcement action after she was clocked driving 30 km over the speed limit as schools were finishing for the day.

Around 2.50pm, Tuesday 19 November, a Police unit sighted a vehicle travelling at excess speed in a 50km/h zone on State Highway 2 near Bethlehem.

Police signalled the vehicle to stop on Te Paeroa Road and conducted a roadside breath test. The woman was more than four times the legal breath alcohol limit.

The woman’s vehicle was impounded, and her licence suspended.

Acting Sergeant Rebekah McLean is disappointed and appalled by these results.

“This behaviour is absurd and dangerous, and has the protentional to lead to serious consequences.”

“Police see too many preventable deaths on our roads, and we make no apology for targeting high-risk behaviours like drink driving and speeding.”

The 42-year-old woman was issued an infringement for her speeding and is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Friday 22 November on charges of excess breath alcohol third and subsequent.

We recognise there is power in our communities to make a difference too.

If you know someone has had a few drinks, or is over the limit and about to drive, say something.

Police want people to enjoy themselves but if you have had too much, call a family member, a friend, or a taxi to pick you up – never get behind the wheel.

